Three arrested in Jefferson City drug bust

JEFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department's SWAT TEAM and MUSTANG Drug Task Force arrested three people and confiscated more than 140 grams of cocaine, trace amounts of heroin and illegal firearms.

Authorities took 40-year-old Charles Jackson of Jefferson City into custody Friday after detectives confiscated about 141 grams of cocaine and two handguns. Jackson is charged with first-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Authorities arrested two other Jefferson City residents, 30-year-old Stephanie Sandfort and 37-year-old Adrian Fultz, at the location on the 200 block of Center Street. Sandfort was arrested for possession of heroin. Fultz was arrested for possession of heroin and distribution of heroin.

As of Wednesday morning authorities are holding Sandfort and Fultz at the Cole County Jail. Sandfort has a $25,000 bond, and Fultz is being held with no bond.