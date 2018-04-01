Three Arrested in Osage County Meth Lab Bust

OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Tuesday morning after discovering what they described as a meth lab when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8:30 a.m. east of Linn.

The original call stemmed from family members arguing about an eviction notice. Before deputies arrived at the house near Highway 50 and Highway 89 Spur, the three suspects fled.

They were later arrested at another residence off Highway 50 near Mt. Sterling.

27-year-old Danielle Sue Wiegand was charged with three felonies: possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth precursors with the intent to manufacture meth, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

44-year-old Scott Michael Eggmeyer and 51-year-old Harold Burnard Ridener were each charged with felony counts of possession of precursors to manufacture and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are being held at the Osage County Jail pending warrant applications.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) assisted with the drug lab investigation and processed the suspected methamphetamine lab components, suspected narcotics, suspect paraphernalia, and chemicals.