Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Centralia

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department arrested three individuals after an "undercover drug purchase" Tuesday. The police department said in a news release Jessie Jones, 34, Kenneth Bates, 32, and Ashleigh Roberts purchased about ten grams of psilocybin mushrooms for about $100.

The transaction occurred about 1000 feet from government assisted housing at approximately 8 p.m. The police department said Jones, Bates and Roberts are held in the Boone County Jail pending formal arraignment after the filing of charges by the Boone County prosecuting attorney's office.

The three individuals are charged with distribution of a controlled substance near public housing and Jones is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.