Three Battle Runners Advance to State Championship

WARRENTON- Three members of the Battle High School Cross Country Team have qualified for the Class 3 state championship race.

In the district run on Saturday, Sophomores Travis Line and Dillan McCann each made the cut in the boys' division while fellow sophomore Marrissa Johnson advanced in the girls' branch.

Line finished the 5K in 18:03, and McCann came across 20 seconds later. Johnson crossed the finish line at the 21:33 mark.

The 2013 State Cross Country Championship is on Nov. 9 at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City.