Three California residents charged with stealing baby formula

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two women and a man from California are jailed after being charged with stealing baby formula in Jefferson City and trying to steal more in Moberly.

Jefferson City police say 25-year-old Florentina Iordache; 38-year-old Elena Nistor; and 35-year-old Florin Dumitru, are each charged with one count of felony stealing. They are Romanian citizens living in Anaheim, California.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports probable cause statements show the three attempted to hide 66 containers of formula under their clothing and leave a Wal-Mart last week in Jefferson City.

Police say the three also tried to steal almost $1,000 worth of baby formula last Friday at a Wal-Mart in Moberly. They are being held in the Randolph County Jail.

Online court documents don't show attorneys for the three suspects.