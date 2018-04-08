Three Carjacking Suspects Arrested at St. Louis Hotel

AP-MO--Carjacking-Arrest 02-09 0092 AP-MO--Carjacking-Arrest Three carjacking suspects arrested at St. Louis hotel ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three carjacking suspects from Mississippi are in custody after police surround the St. Louis hotel where they were staying. It happened last night at the Drury Inn near the Edward Jones Dome. Police went there after receiving an anonymous tip. Police say the carjacking happened in Memphis, Tennessee, and no one was hurt in the crime. Officers found the stolen car in the hotel parking lot. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-09-06 0845EST