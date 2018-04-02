Three Charged For April Protest at Whiteman AFB

KANSAS CITY (AP) - One of three men charged with trespassing after an April protest at Whiteman Air Force Based pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in federal prison.

Fifty-five-year-old Mark F. Keeney of Omaha, Neb., pleaded Wednesday to the misdemeanor federal charge.

The other men charged are Ronald L. Faust, a 68-year-old retired minister from Kansas City, and 55-year-old Brian D. Terrell of Maloy, Iowa. Both are scheduled for trial on Sept. 5.

The men were part of a group that met at the base near Knob Noster on April 15 to protest the use of drone aircraft by the U.S. military.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/LzoVDz ) attorneys for Faust and Terrell say they are still determining a strategy for the defense.