Three charged in Springfield homicide

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Springfield man.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 19-year-old Tyler Allen Keithley, 18-year-old Jeremiah Devaliti and 23-year-old Kearstain Sleeth were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The three are accused of killing Curtis Payne in February.

Authorities say the three are accused of forcing their way into a home, where Payne was later found dead. An autopsy showed Payne died of a shotgun wound to the chest, but also had four other gunshot wounds.

Online court records don't list lawyers for the defendants, all of whom are in custody.