Three Charged in Fatal Fire

The sheriff's office identifies the victims as Dawn Presley, 24, of House Springs and James McCall, 19, of High Ridge. The three suspects are charged with second-degree murder, arson and manufacturing methamphetamine. They are Leroy Thombs, 25, and Joshua Miller, 24, both of High Ridge, and Brandon Fee, 19, of House Springs. Police say camping fuel, a common meth-making ingredient, started the fire in a High Ridge apartment.