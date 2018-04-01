Three CMU Football Players Named Academic All-District

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist University quarterback Kaleb Borghardt, offensive lineman Cody Davis, and defensive back Bryan Plenge have been named to the 2012 Capital One Academic All-District ® Football first team for the College Division of District Five.

The teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, have been released to recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

Borghardt, a sophomore from California, Mo., sports a 3.72 GPA and owns a 10.4 yards per rush average while also passing for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Davis, a senior from Sullivan, Mo., returns to the team after being named a second-team Academic All-American in 2011. The two-year starter at right tackle has a 3.87 GPA and has helped the Eagles rank sixth in the NAIA in total rushing this season.

Plenge, a senior who hails from Kahoka, Mo., owns a 3.43 GPA. Plenge leads the team with 58 tackles and three interceptions.

All three players advance to the Capital One Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Capital One has been the entitlement rights holder to CoSIDA's Academic All-America teams programs since 2011.

The Academic All-District ® teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. This is the second year of the expanded Academic All-America® program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored. The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

The Capital One Division II and III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2012-13 DII and DIII Academic All-America® teams program.