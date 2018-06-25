Three Dead in Kansas Grain Explosion
ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - An official has confirmed that three Kansas grain elevator workers died in an explosion. City Manager Trey Cocking says three other people remain missing after the explosion in the northeast Kansas town of Atchison.
He says authorities plan to bring in equipment to dig through rubble Sunday at the Bartlett Grain Co. elevator. Authorities say the explosion Saturday shook the ground for miles around and sent a fireball so high into the sky that it was visible in Missouri.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City is kicking off its annual “Food 4 Kids” program Monday.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A 15-year-old is being widely praised for an act of kindness during a cross-country flight. Clara Daly... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has resigned from a leadership position with a federal agency,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting on Rice Road Sunday night.... More >>
in
TIPTON - Some Tipton residents are working together to run their own hog farm. This is in response to... More >>
in
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Sprint car driver Jason Johnson has died following a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August.... More >>
in
(CNN) - Partial results in Turkey's snap elections put President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in the lead, lifting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child Abuse group met with children to discuss past altercations with abusers in their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Power was restored at approximately 9:00 AM CT Sunday morning for most customers in the affected areas. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has saved money and reduced emissions through its long-term energy efficiency programs. The university has reduced... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - An attorney is suing a nonprofit group connected to former Gov. Eric Greitens for its records. ... More >>
in
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
in