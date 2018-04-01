Three Dead, One Critical After Canada Campus Shooting

EDMONTON, Canada (AP) - Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting at the University of Alberta campus in Canada.

Police spokesman Scott Pattison says the early Friday shooting was an apparent armed robbery of an armored vehicle or vehicles. Pattison says the Edmonton campus remains on lockdown, with students told to stay in their dormitories.

Police continue to look for the shooter or shooters. The police spokesman says no students were involved. The shooting happened in the Hub Mall area, which is a combination of student residences and shops.

It's the summer session for the university, so fewer students are living on campus.