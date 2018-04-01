Three Die in High-Speed Chase

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) -- Three people are dead after a high-speed police chase west of Columbia overnight ended with a crash on an exit ramp along Interstate 70. Troopers say the three people killed were all in the car being pursued by police. Their names have not been released pending notification of family. The highway patrol says the car was fleeing police at a high rate of speed when it exited I-70 at route B-B in Rocheport, went out of control and slammed into a semi parked on the exit ramp. All three people in the car were ejected and died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.