Three disaster recovery centers set to close in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Linn, St. Robert, and Ellington will close permanently on Saturday, July 1, but those affected by the 2017 flooding and severe storms will still be able to get help.

Those seeking help can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The Helpline can help survivors:

Register with FEMA

Provide a change of address, telephone and bank account numbers and insurance information to avoid disaster assistance processing delays

Obtain information about FEMA home inspections

Get other questions answered about federal disaster assistance

Get questions answered about letters from FEMA, and

Learn how to appeal a FEMA decision.

FEMA recommends having your nine-digit registration number and ZIP code of the affected property when calling the Helpline.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can answer questions on disaster assistance or low-interest disaster loans. Locations of recovery centers appear online.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, certain private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. SBA also offers low-interest working capital loans (called Economic Injury Disaster Loans) to small businesses and nonprofit organizations having difficulty meeting obligations as a result of the disaster.

For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or go to SBA’s website. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339.

Survivors can register with FEMA by:

Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Using the FEMA app for smartphones

Calling 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST. Multilingual registration assistance is available.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 28 and May 11, 2017 in more than 25 Missouri counties.