Three Establishments Holding Watch Parties for Insight Bowl

COLUMBIA -- Tiger fans have several options to watch their team with other black and gold fans on Tuesday. At least three establishments in town will host watch parties.

Monday night, Harpo's told KOMU they planned to have bowl-game signs, drink specials as well as burger deals. The Blue Note also will host a watch party, offering free admission. The Mizzou Alumni Association is also planning a watch party at the Sports Zone in the Holiday Inn on Interstate 70.

Harpo's said it had a special connection with a bar in Scottsdale Arizona usually called American Junkie. During this week, while Tiger fans are in town, the bar is calling itself, "Harpo's West". It is catering to Mizzou football fans who are in Arizona for the game.

Kelsey Mueller, a bartender at Harpo's, said she didn't think similar options were being offered to Iowa fans.

Mueller also said the bar is expecting a bigger crowd this year, compared to last year's.