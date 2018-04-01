Three Ferguson area schools practice at Rams facility

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Courtland Griffin has attempted to keep the lives of his McCluer North football players as normal as possible despite the upheaval in their community - Ferguson, Missouri.

North is one of three high schools in the Ferguson-Florissant School District that has yet to begin classes because of the nearly nightly protests since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a police officer Aug. 9. The turmoil has sent Griffin and the other football programs scrambling to find places to practice as they prepare for their upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Rams made it a little bit easier.

The Rams invited all three schools to use their indoor practice facility for the remainder of the week. Missouri's high school season begins Friday.