Three Found Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Missouri Home

NEVADA (AP) - Three people have been found dead in a rural southwest Missouri home, where authorities believe they were shot to death.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says the bodies were found Friday inside a rural residence south of Nevada, and that preliminary evidence indicates they died from gunshot wounds.

Mosher says investigators do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the deaths.

He says more than 30 officers and investigators responded Friday when the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad was called to the scene.

The sheriff hasn't provided any other information about the identities or circumstances of their deaths, but said more details could be available Monday.