Three guilty of killing witness outside restaurant

ST. LOUIS - Three men have been convicted of killing a woman outside a St. Louis White Castle restaurant before she had the chance to testify in an assault case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis jurors on Friday found Leon T. Moss, Christopher Spates and Donald White guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Their victim was Moss's ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Angie Young.

Moss was facing trial on an assault charge that could have earned him 15 years in prison. Young, a single mother, was supposed to be the complaining witness.

Spates had a prior drug conviction, and White had been convicted of a series of drug and gun crimes. Moss had a history of assault charges.

Sentencing for the August 2011 killing is set for Nov. 20.