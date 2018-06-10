Three Hospitalized After Horse-Truck Crash

STOCKTON - A southwest Missouri crash involving a pickup truck and a horse has left three people injured.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two teenage passengers sustained serious injuries and were flown to a Springfield hospital. The patrol says the 20-year-old driver, Robert Sturtevant, sustained minor injuries.

The accident happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while Sturtevant was driving the truck west on Missouri 32, two miles west of Stockton. After colliding with a horse standing in the road, the

truck skidded off the road, struck a culvert and flipped.

All three occupants of the truck were ejected.