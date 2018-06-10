Three Injured in Callaway Power Plant Incident

CALLAWAY COUNTY - KOMU 8 News has confirmed that an accident injuring three workers occurred at the Callaway Energy Center around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Ameren Missouri officials said the accident occurred in the switch yard area of the facility, but would not give details of what actually happened.

Ameren said the incident did not impact the operations of the facility and the cause is under investigation.

Ameren said it will not release the status of the workers at this time.