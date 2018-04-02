Three Inmates Captured after Escaping Missouri Jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have captured two murder suspects and a third inmate who escaped from a southeast Missouri jail overnight.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott says the three men were caught Tuesday afternoon while authorities were checking a salvage yard where one of the suspects used to work.

The men - Matthew Brandon Cook, Kade Reaves Stringfellow and Rodney Joe Green - were found inside the cab of a truck and were taken into custody without incident.

The men had walked about five miles to get to the salvage yard after escaping around 11:30 p.m. Monday from the Butler County Jail in Poplar Bluff.

Jail employees discovered the inmates were missing a short time later.

Parrott says the men are being interviewed. He didn't have any information about new charges.