Three juveniles questioned in Moberly car theft

MOBERLY - Moberly Police took three juveniles into custody for questioning early Monday morning in connection with a motor vehicle theft. No one has been arrested.

Officers said the theft occurred on the corner of Roberts and Walnut Street. Moberly police detained two male juveniles after investigating the theft. Police also detained a juvenile girl they said assaulted medical personnel.

The Randolph County Juvenile Office is continuing the investigation.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.