Three Kansas City teens charged in slaying of 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Three Kansas City teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced Sunday that 17-year-old Issac M. Carter, 17-year-old Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy and 18-year-old Dominic McDaniel face charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Alexis Kane.

Prosecutors have requested that each defendant be held on a cash bond of $500,000. It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.

Court records say Kane was found shot to death Jan. 11 on the grounds of The Bay Waterpark in south Kansas City. Multiple 9mm shells were found at the scene.

Friends said she had met two men at a gas station and got into a vehicle with them. Surveillance video later showed her being physically assaulted and shot.