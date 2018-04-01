Three kids, 1 adult safe after Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Four people were safe after a structure fire at a house in Jefferson City Monday night.

Division Chief Jason Turner said three children and one adult got out of the house, and there were no injuries.

He said a child playing with a match or lighter could have started the fire, but the fire department is still investigating the cause. Firefighters said the fire started in the back of house. The back of the house was heavily damaged from the fire.

The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at 9:04 p.m to 1409 East Miller Street, Turner said. The fire was out before 10 p.m. The Jefferson City Police Department was also on the scene.

Another adult who lived at the house was at work at the time of the fire. Turner said the American Red Cross will give the family temporary assistance because there is too much damage to live in the house currently.