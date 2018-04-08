Three Lake Deaths Over The Weekend

The patrol confirmed there was a third drowning death this weekend where alcohol was not involved. The patrol warns boaters to be safe while out on the water. Some boaters said their main concern is other people using alcohol while using the motorized vehicles. The patrol says 75 percent of the accidents at the lake are alcohol related.

"Have a sober driver, stay sober, wear life jackets, keep proper look out," said Sergeant Dave Wall of the Missouri Water Patrol.

Earlier this year the U.S. Coast Guard named the Lake of the Ozarks the third-most accident prone lake in the nation.