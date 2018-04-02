Three Macon Residents Indicted for July Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Three Macon residents were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for robbing Merchants and Farmers Bank in Columbia in July.

Jeffrey Brent Heckman, 25, Jacob Thomas Norris, 24, and Alexia Quentasha Baker, 23, all of Macon, were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City.

Today's indictment alleges that the three defendants stole $1,627 from Merchants and Farmers Bank, on N. Rangeline on July 8, 2011.