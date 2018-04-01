Three Members of Missouri Family Die in Accident

TUSCUMBIA (AP) - A 2-day-old baby was the only survivor of a car accident in south-central Missouri that killed his parents and 3-year-old brother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 52 near Tuscumbia killed 36-year-old Marty Wilcox, 27-year-old Elisa Wilcox and their 3-year-old son, all of Eldon. The 2-day-old son suffered moderate injuries.

KXEO reports that the accident occurred when a car driven by 19-year-old Emily Frakes of Eldon crossed a center line on Highway 52 and collided with the Wilcox's car.