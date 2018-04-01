Three Missouri Baby Sitters Accused of Sexual Abuse

O'FALLON (AP) - Three eastern Missouri baby sitters are accused of sexually abusing three young girls, including an infant, and authorities fear there may be other victims.

Several sex crime charges were filed Thursday against 30-year-old Rebecca Sue Russell, 27-year-old John Scott Thomas III and 25-year-old Billy Joe Bunch Jr. All three live in a mobile home park near O'Fallon in St. Charles County.

All three are jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond. They do not have listed attorneys.

Police say the abuse happened earlier this year. The victims are a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 7-month-old.

St. Charles County Lt. Craig McGuire says the suspects regularly baby-sat for other people, prompting concern about possible other victims.