Three Missouri teens charged in Illinois carjacking

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Three Bellefontaine Neighbors teenagers have been charged in a carjacking in Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to prosecutors, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were charged Tuesday with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated battery.

Authorities said the suspects tried to carjack a 52-year-old woman's vehicle at gunpoint Monday. According to prosecutors, the woman was struck in the face with the gun before the suspects took her keys and got into her car. Police said the victim's neighbor saw the incident and fired shots to scare off the suspects.

The three suspects fled and were eventually apprehended. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspects were being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.