Three Missouri Tigers go in 2016 NFL Draft

CHICAGO - The NFL Draft has called and Mizzou answered.

Today three former Missouri Tigers were selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Evan Boehm was the first to go as the Arizona Cardinals took him with the 30th pick in the fourth round.

Boehm, a four-year starter for the Tigers, made 52 straight starts, an almost unheard of accomplishment for an offensive lineman in college football.

The Cardinals’ line had difficulties in the passing game, especially with the interior line. People can expect Boehm to be in the thick of the competition for the starting guard and center positions.

Connor McGovern went to the reigning Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos with fifth pick in the fifth round.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak loves to pound the running game between the tackles, an almost perfect fit for the incredibly strong run-blocking lineman that McGovern is.

Last - but certainly not least - was standout defensive playmaker Kentrell Brothers.

The inside linebacker waited some time to hear his name called, but eventually got his chance after the Minnesota Vikings took him with the 23rd pick in the fifth round.

Seen as a little bit undersized and lacking athleticism, there were few players as productive as Brothers was last year. Brothers had over 150 tackles including 12 for a loss. He may not be the best athlete out there, but there’s no denying his abilities as a football player.

Each player will now go on to their team’s respective rookie mini camp in the summer.