Three More Accused in Attack on Red Lobster Waitress

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Three more women are accused in southwestern Illinois in the 2011 attack on a Red Lobster waitress who was pummeled after serving the wrong fish order.



The Belleville News-Democrat reports the latest charges come about a week after one of the defendants, 21-year-old Ania Wilkes of Ferguson, Mo., was convicted of felony assault and mob action. She awaits sentencing Oct. 3.



Prosecutors in St. Clair County charged Denise McNeal of Jennings, Mo., and Lareka McNeal and Diane Ryland, both of St. Louis, with aggravated battery and mob action.



The victim, Heather Frink, says she was punched and pushed by diners at one table after she brought broiled fish instead of the requested fried fish.



Online court records don't show whether the three newly charged people have attorneys.