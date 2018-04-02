Three More Enter Missouri Republican Primary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri's Republican presidential primary ballot is filling up -- even though it will not officially decide anything.

Three Republicans filed Thursday for the Missouri primary, bringing the GOP field to eight. The three newcomers are Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachman, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and businessman Keith Drummond, of Katy, Texas.

Missouri's Feb. 7 primary is about a month earlier than allowed by the national Republican and Democratic parties, and the Missouri GOP will pick its convention delegates through a caucus process rather than risk penalties from the national party. However, the primary remains in state law and will be held.

Herman Cain, Mitt Romney, Rick Perry, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson and St. Louis resident Michael J. Meehan all filed earlier in Missouri.