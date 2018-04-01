Three Name Options for New High School
COLUMBIA - The new Columbia high school is one step closer to having a name, after a meeting Monday evening narrowed the options down to three. The naming committee, comprised of community leaders, educators, and college students, decided the new school on St. Charles Road will either be Battle High School, Aslin High School, or Lakewood High School.
The committee review 271 suggestion applications submitted by the public, and found these three names to be most appropriate.
Battle High School would be named after Eliot and Muriel Battle. Eliot was the first African-american teacher to work in an integrated Columbia school. His wife Muriel was also an educator, and died in 2003.
Aslin High School is named after Neil Aslin, who served as Superintendent for Columbia Public Schools from 1946 to 1962. Interestingly, Aslin hired the Battles.
A final option -- Lakewood High School -- is the geographically-based name in consideration. The new location is roughly one mile from the I-70 Lake of the Woods Exit.
"We were divided up into groups, and we each got new packets of information. We were asked among our small groups -- to list those three that we would be most interested in," said Columbia School Board President Jan Mees, who serves on the naming committee. "It was unanimous that the same three names seemed to come out of each of the groups."
The high school is set to open fall of 2013, making current 6th graders the first class to attend for four full years. Mees stressed the importance of including the future students when making these decisions.
"Adults are choosing the name, but the kids will really identify what their mascot, and their colors are," said Mees. "So, having them be the main decider on that I think was a good thing."
Mees said the committee will meet again November 1st and present the names to the Columbia School Board. A final decision should come later that month.
