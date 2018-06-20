Three New Rape Charges Filed Against Kansas City Man

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man already charged with several rapes from the 1980s has been charged with three more counts of rape in the city.



Jackson County Prosecutor Jim Kanatzar said Wednesday that 53-year-old Bernard Jackson is charged in a 22-count indictment that includes the three rape charges in the city's Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods. The three rape charges stem from

attacks on two women in September 2009 and January 2010.



Jackson had been considered a person of interest in five rapes from September 2009 through February 2010.



Jackson has been in custody since May 2010 when he was charged with several felonies, including rape and sodomy from attacks in the 1980s in the Waldo neighborhood. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled for trial July 18.