Three people arrested after shooting near Highway 63 Connector

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested three people after a shooting near the Highway 63 Connector incident Monday.

A 34-year-old female and 19-year-old female sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting near the area of Highway 63 Connector and I-70 East just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to Columbia police.

Joseph Luckett, Lajuan Martin and Johnathan Banks were arrested according to the Columbia Police Department. The Criminal Investigations Division said that the suspects occupied the vehicle that shot at the victim's vehicle.

Police said a verbal fight happened in the 700 block of Walnut Street between the victims and three suspects who are reported to know each other. The victims left but the suspects continued to follow them. Police say the suspects then fired rounds at the victims' vehicle, hitting them.

CPD said that the three victims in the vehicle were an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 34-year-old female. They drove to the hospital, but doctors were unable to confirm if their injuries were from the bullets or the car's glass.

Luckett, Martin and Banks were found at the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane. A Street Crimes Unit Detective tried to detain Luckett, but he resisted. Martin tried to intervene and grabbed, shoved and attempted to strike the detective. Both Martin and Luckett were eventually detained.

Luckett was charged with two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of aiding or abetting a person discharging or shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle, and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony with a $500,000 cash only bond.

Banks was charged with two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of aiding or abetting a person discharging or shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle with a $500,000 cash only bond.

Martin was charged with two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of aiding or abetting a person discharging or shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle, and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony with a $500,000 cash only bond.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the suspects names, the ages of the victims and what the suspects were charged with.]