Three people arrested during drug raid

MARIES - Melissa Thompson, 32, Craig Hollis, 40, and Anna Ritrovato, 51 were arrested yesterday after The Maries County Sheriff's Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted two drug raids in the Belle area, according to Sherrif Chris Heitman.

Deputies received a search warrant at both 1010 Parkview Drive and 34711 Highway 28. They searched the homes and suspected they had found crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in both homes.

At the residence Thompson was taken from, deputies also found an infant during the investigation that was removed from the home.

Thompson was previously arrested on May 28 for a drug violation. She was on probation for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance stemming from an investigation conducted in Gasconade County.

Hollis, Ritrovato and Thompson were arrested and are being held at the Maries County Jail.