Three people seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people suffered serious injuries and one of them was airlifted to the hospital after a Thursday evening car crash in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Justin Lucas was not wearing a seat belt around 11:25 p.m. when his Ford Ranger ran off the left side of the road, hit the guard rail and struck a Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep Wrangler then hit a Nissan Pathfinder, the patrol said.

Lucas, of Camdenton, was airlifted to University Hospital.

Amie Daly, 53, of Camdenton, and her passenger in the Jeep Wrangler, 33-year-old Diane Koeninger, of Independence, were both wearing seat belts, officials said. They were taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.