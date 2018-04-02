Three Schools on Lock Down Caused by Local Theft

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Jefferson Junior, Hickman and Douglass high schools were put on lock down Thursday morning after being alerted by police that there was a theft in the area.

The schools were locked down as a safety precaution, and lasted only five minutes, said C.P.S. Director of Community Relations, Michelle Baumstark.

Police made arrests shortly after the lock down was issued. No other information was released at the time.