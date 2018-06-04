Three sentenced for selling bad computer parts to Army

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 71-year-old Missouri woman has been sentenced for her role in a conspiracy to sell counterfeit and modified computer equipment to the U.S. Army.

Virgie Dillard of Lee's Summit was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Her employee at Missouri Office Systems and Supplies, 45-year-old Roland Evans of Lee's Summit, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, while 47-year-old Mark Morgan of Newport Coast, California, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Dillard and Evans signed deals to buy counterfeit and modified Cisco parts from Morgan's company, PRM Technology Equipment, to help fill at $2.1 million contract with the Army.

Prosecutors say more than $1 million in unauthorized parts were sent from PRM to the Army, which couldn't use them because of their origin.