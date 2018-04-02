Three shot, one killed at Kansas City intersection

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gunmen fired into a car at an Kansas City intersection, killing one person and injuring two others.

The Kansas City Star reports the triple shooting occurred early Sunday in Kansas City's Crossroads District when the victims were in a car stopped at an intersection. Two vehicles pulled along each side of the victims' car and gunmen inside those vehicles opened fire.

One of the victims died during surgery, another was in serious condition and the third victim suffered a minor injury.

There was no information about the suspects.