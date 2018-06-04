Three stranded boaters rescued

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Fire Department says it has rescued three boaters from the Missouri River.

Battalion Chief James Garrett tells the Kansas City Star that the department received an emergency call Sunday night. He says the boat was lodged on rocks just east of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge.

A helicopter was dispatched to locate the individuals. Boats rescued the stranded passengers.

Authorities haven't released their names or what type of boat they were in. No injuries were reported.