Three Suspects Arrested In Connection to July Robbery

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - Mexican authorities arrested and deported three suspects in connection to bank robberies across the country, including Columbia.

On Sept. 5, 2011, Jeffrey Brent Heckman, Jacob Thomas Norris, and Alexia Quentasha Baker were arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. All three defendants were deported the following day.

On September 13, 2011, a five count indictment, returned by the federal grand jury, charges Heckman, Norris and Baker with conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery. The indictment alleges that from May 18, 2011 until September 5, 2011, the three defendants conspired to commit bank robberies, including the robbery at Merchant's & Farmer's Bank in Columbia on July 8.

All three remain in federal custody after their identity hearing last week in federal court in Houston, Texas.

The Columbia Police Department does not have updated mug shots of the three defendants.