Three suspects charged with armed robbery

JEFFERSON CITY -The Jefferson City Police Department said Friday three suspects were charged in a robbery.

The person who reported to the Jefferson City Police Department said the suspects, who were armed with handguns, entered a home on North Ventura Thursday and ordered the occupants to get on the floor.

The suspects had already left the scene when police arrived, according to JCPD.

Officers said they located Aaron Session, Xavies Parks and Isaiah Alexander in a nearby home, and seized the guns that were used.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the suspects have been charged with the following:

Aaron Session- first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon

Xavies Parks- first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon

Isaiah Alexander- first-degree robbery, outstanding warrant for parole absconder

No one was injured in the robbery.