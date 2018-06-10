Three suspects in custody for pizza delivery robberies

CALLAWAY COUNTY- Callaway County deputies have arrested three individuals in connection to two separate robberies of pizza delivery drivers outside of Holts Summit.

The Callaway County prosecutor charged 18-year-old Tarique Shelton of Jefferson City with robbery in the second degree and armed criminal action. Shelton is in the court's custody with a $75,000 bond.

Two juveniles were also taken into custody.

On Feb. 22, a delivery driver reported two men approached him with a gun and stole money, a pizza and other property. The driver was not injured.

Then on March 15, another delivery driver reported two men came up to him and tried to steal money and pizza. He got back to his car, and no property was taken.

Both of the robberies happened in Winterwood Estates.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges could be coming.