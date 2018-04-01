Three suspects in Jimmy John's armed robbery on the run

COLUMBIA - According to police, three men robbed a north Columbia Jimmy John's at gun point and were on the run as of Monday morning.

The Columbia Police Department report said "three black males wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts and masks" walked into the Jimmy John's Restaurant at 921 Rain Forest Parkway just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday. The report said one of the suspects pulled a handgun on the only employee in the store and demanded money.

Police said the suspects then ran off and no one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information regrading this incident, contact the police or call (573) 875-TIPS.