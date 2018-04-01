Three Tigers Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

COLUMBIA -- Three members of the University of Missouri's women's tennis team received Academic All-Big 12 accolades, as announced by the league office Tuesday. Two Tigers, senior Jamie Mera and junior Maria Christensen received Academic All-Big 12 first team honors, while sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann was named to the second team.

Mera, a three-time All-Big 12 first team recipient, was the only women's tennis player honored with a 4.00 GPA. Christensen was named to the first team for the second year and a row and Stuhlmann earned second team honors for the first time in her career.

Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, the tennis academic all-league squad consisted of 81 first team members combined with 22 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.