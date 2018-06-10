Three Tigers Move On in Respective Events After NCAA Day One

EUGENE, OR - The Mizzou track and field team participated in the NCAA Preliminary Round on Thursday at Hayward Field. The Tigers saw three of their student-athletes qualify for the next section in their events, including 400m hurdlers in Leslie Farmer and Chris Davis.

Farmer recorded a time of 59.08 to finish second in her heat of the 400m hurdles, advancing her to the quarterfinals of that event. Davis took third in his heat with a time of 51.34 to advance to the quarterfinals in his event. If both Farmer and Davis advance in the next section of their events, they will head to the second round of the NCAA Championships being held in Des Moines, Iowa, in June.

Senior pole vaulter Brian Hancock competed on Thursday as well. He finished in a tie for first place in the event with a clearance of 5.20m (17-0 ¾), advancing him in the event. With his mark on Thursday, Hancock will now compete for a national title in the men's pole vault in Des Moines later this season.

Staying in the men's field events, Brooks Mosier placed 10th in his flight of the men's shot put with a throw of 16.76m (55-0). Staying in the field events, sophomore Laura Greenfield placed first in her flight of the women's shot put with a throw of 14.83m (48-8) but failed to make the finals in the event. Staying in the field events, Bethany Pfeiffer took 14th in her flight of the javelin with a throw of 37.99m (124-08). Hailey Twietmeyer took 10th in her flight with a throw of 43.18m (141-8).

Both Layne Moore and Laura Roxberg turned in good times in their respective events in middle distance competition, but failed to qualify for the semifinals in their events. Moore clocked in at 2:12.01 in the 800m run while Roxberg ran a time of 4:27.58 in the 1,500m run, also failing to qualify.

Staying in the women's distance events, Kinsey Farren placed 42nd overall in the women's 10,000m run with a time of 36:33.15. Staying in the track events but moving to the men's side, freshman Tre Chambers failed to reach the finals in the 100m dash, clocking in at 10.66 in the event. Mark Hughes also just missed qualifying in the 400m dash, clocking in at 47.81.

Aaron Dixon wrapped up the competition for the Tigers clocking in at 1:51.0, also failing to move on in the competition.