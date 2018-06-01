Three treated after St. Louis apartment fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people are recovering from injuries following a fire at an apartment building in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of a three-story building. KTVI-TV reports that three people were treated for smoke inhalation and more than 100 were evacuated.

The damage was contained to a single unit and residents have been allowed to return.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.