Three Women Found in Cleveland After Being Kidnapped

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland woman who was missing for a decade and was found with two other missing women has told police she was kidnapped but is "free now."

On a recorded 911 call Monday, Amanda Berry said she had been taken by someone and pleaded for police officers to arrive at the home on Cleveland's west side before he returned.

She told the dispatcher: "I've been kidnapped, and I've been missing for 10 years. And I'm here. I'm free now."

Police say Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight have been taken to a hospital to reunite with relatives and seem to be in good health.

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested. There's no immediate word on charges. Police plan a news conference Tuesday.