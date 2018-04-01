Three Year Old Dies in Hit-and-Run

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Charges are expected in the death of a 3-year-old Kansas City boy who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday and died of his injuries.

A 64-year-old suspect in the case turned himself in to police Wednesday. The boy, Landon Michael Carlson, was hit by a van Tuesday evening.

Police said two 8-year-old boys who were with the boy told them the van was "weaving" down the street before striking the boy. He died Wednesday.

The Kansas City Star said the suspect, whose name has not been released, walked into the Raytown Police Department, and his van has also been recovered.